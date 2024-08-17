Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HKMPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.62 on September 30th

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPY opened at $55.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $55.56.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.