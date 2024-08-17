Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HKMPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.62 on September 30th

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPY opened at $55.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $55.56.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
