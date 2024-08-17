Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,202,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320,467 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.09% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $25,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $628,756.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $628,756.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,141 shares of company stock worth $2,850,108. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Bank of America upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,300,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,287,521. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.