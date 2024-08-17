Hermez Network (HEZ) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,315.37

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $3.90 or 0.00006564 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $142.62 million and $2,315.37 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.87584989 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $19,106.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

