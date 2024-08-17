Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.00

Hermes Pacific Investments plc (LON:HPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.47), with a volume of 15728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.51).

Hermes Pacific Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £699,000.00, a P/E ratio of -2,333.33 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.31.

About Hermes Pacific Investments

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

