Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.64.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.5 %
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.
Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
