HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Holdings Lifted by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,787 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,661. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average is $58.02.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

