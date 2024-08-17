HC Wainwright Comments on Legend Biotech Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Legend Biotech in a report released on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.48). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEGN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $56.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.50. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 0.11. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.49. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,640,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 163,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,376 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $789,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 152,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after buying an additional 23,802 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

