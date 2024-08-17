Hayek Kallen Investment Management Purchases 192 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.1% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,685,966,000 after purchasing an additional 788,908 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,578,025,000 after buying an additional 626,618 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,264,508,000 after buying an additional 968,008 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,895,015,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,824,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,078,408,000 after buying an additional 85,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.25.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.38. 5,111,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,227,860. The stock has a market cap of $489.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.59. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

