Harvest Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $752,285.00 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for about $34.72 or 0.00058662 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $23.85 million and approximately $752,285.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,227 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,003 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest Finance (FARM) is a decentralized platform that allows users to earn returns on their cryptocurrency investments without actively managing them. It uses strategized vaults to provide optimal yield rates on investments. FARM is the native ERC-20 token of Harvest Finance, which is used for governance, staking, voting on proposals, and incentivizing users. The amount of FARM staked by holders determines their influence on decisions about the project and platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

