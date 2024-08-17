Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Stock Position Raised by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,012,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,896 shares during the quarter. Harrow accounts for approximately 7.2% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Harrow worth $39,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harrow by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,920,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harrow by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Harrow by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 548,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 55,951 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Harrow by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 431,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Harrow by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 388,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harrow alerts:

Harrow Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW remained flat at $38.92 during trading on Friday. 455,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,149. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30. Harrow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harrow ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Harrow had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $34.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HROW shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Harrow from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Harrow from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HROW

Harrow Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.