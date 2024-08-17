Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Haleon by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HLN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,846. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Haleon

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.