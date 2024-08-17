Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $125.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HAE. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Shares of HAE opened at $75.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.87. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $336.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $775,253.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,695.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $65,245.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,621.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $775,253.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,695.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,781. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 6,573.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 849,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,267,000 after purchasing an additional 836,623 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth $38,706,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,080,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,591,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 502,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,930,000 after purchasing an additional 286,897 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

