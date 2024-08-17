Guggenheim Boosts Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target to $170.00

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
PRAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.44.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,498,000 after purchasing an additional 97,561 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $50,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 373,131 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $32,707,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.
