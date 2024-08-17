GSK’s (GSK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 2,120 ($27.07) to GBX 1,900 ($24.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GSK from GBX 1,950 ($24.90) to GBX 1,850 ($23.62) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.03) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($23.24) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,805.71 ($23.06).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,591 ($20.31) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,552.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,636.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,407.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.04. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,340 ($17.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.28).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,309.73%.

In other news, insider Wendy Becker bought 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,614 ($20.61) per share, with a total value of £7,198.44 ($9,191.06). Insiders have purchased 462 shares of company stock worth $744,868 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

