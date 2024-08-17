Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($10.40) EPS.
Gryphon Digital Mining Stock Performance
GRYP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. 125,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,448. Gryphon Digital Mining has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $10.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04.
In other news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 55,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $66,158.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,613.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
