Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($10.40) earnings per share.

Gryphon Digital Mining Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of GRYP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.82. 125,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,448. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04. Gryphon Digital Mining has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $10.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Gryphon Digital Mining

In related news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 55,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $66,158.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,613.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gryphon Digital Mining Company Profile

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

