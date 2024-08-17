Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the July 15th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of PAC traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,808. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.63 and its 200-day moving average is $163.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $197.31.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $421.54 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 47.50% and a net margin of 29.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $3.8657 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 141.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 481,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,526,000 after buying an additional 281,966 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,976,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 162,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,505,000 after buying an additional 65,681 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth $2,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.