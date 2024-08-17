Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.84 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $92,068.42 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,318.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.98 or 0.00584944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010096 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00113609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00031679 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.56 or 0.00252122 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00072840 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

