GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Given New $1.65 Price Target at Roth Mkm

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Roth Mkm from $3.00 to $1.65 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GreenPower Motor Stock Up 16.3 %
Shares of GP stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,870. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $27.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 82.62% and a negative net margin of 46.71%. Analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.
