Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Graham by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Graham by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 276,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GHM shares. Noble Financial started coverage on Graham in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of GHM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. 26,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,852. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.53. Graham Co. has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $34.72. The company has a market capitalization of $318.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $49.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Graham had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Graham

(Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.