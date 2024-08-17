Gradient Investments LLC Sells 2,850 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $15,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,334,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 447,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,485,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,153. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $157.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.24. The stock has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

