Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,351 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $35,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 585,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,593,000 after buying an additional 102,554 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,159,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $109.11.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $797,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,848.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $797,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,848.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $4,261,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 442,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,146,293.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,546,370 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

