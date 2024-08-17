Gradient Investments LLC Sells 12,986 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,986 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.40% of Wendy’s worth $14,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 483.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $17,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,728,745.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. 2,950,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547,490. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

