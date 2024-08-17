Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 327,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,009 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.3% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $55,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 151,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,331 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,924,000 after buying an additional 140,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,100,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,630 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.53. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.