Gradient Investments LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,258,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 517,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,048. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $49.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.