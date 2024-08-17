Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 31.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.5% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 16,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,754,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,978. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,280 shares of company stock worth $1,678,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

