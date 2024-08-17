Gradient Investments LLC Has $41.68 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,231 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 0.9% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.58% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $41,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 67,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 27.3% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 87,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $143,000. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 40.1% during the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 109,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.71. 4,568,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,340. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $49.72.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

