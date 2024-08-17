Gradient Investments LLC Has $17.57 Million Stock Holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,377 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $17,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYI. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.69. 391,457 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4997 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

