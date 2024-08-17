Gradient Investments LLC Has $17.08 Million Stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,230 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 32.48% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $17,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $49.52. 1,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,159. BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $49.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of three years. XTRE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

