Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $44,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS KJUL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,429 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $142.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

