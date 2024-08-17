Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $15,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in MetLife by 73.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:MET traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $73.05. 5,904,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average of $71.26. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.85.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

