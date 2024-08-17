Gradient Investments LLC Buys 96,852 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,852 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $29,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPA traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,853. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $50.10.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

