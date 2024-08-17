Gradient Investments LLC Buys 1,021 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 78.8% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.42.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,366,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,846. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.95 and a 1 year high of $128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.41. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

