Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 8,098 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $19,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in DexCom by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.63.

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,617.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,135 shares of company stock worth $446,797. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,122,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,063. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

