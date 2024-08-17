Gode Chain (GODE) Price Up 28% Over Last 7 Days

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Gode Chain has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and $5,815.24 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

