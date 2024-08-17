GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.11% of GoDaddy worth $21,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 28.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.25.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $420,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,340,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $420,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,340,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $942,464.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,498 shares in the company, valued at $52,128,698.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,413 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,096. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GDDY traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $163.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.08. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $164.25.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 363.95% and a net margin of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

