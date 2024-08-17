Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Raised to $230.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globant from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Globant from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Globant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.56.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $204.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $151.68 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.73 and a 200-day moving average of $192.91.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Globant by 15,800.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Globant by 529.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

