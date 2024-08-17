Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Trading 3% Higher

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZGet Free Report)’s share price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.26. Approximately 2,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $63.20 million, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X E-Commerce ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

About Global X E-Commerce ETF

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

