Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Trading 3% Higher

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.26. Approximately 2,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.
The stock has a market cap of $63.20 million, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.
