Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 369.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666,491 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.52% of Global-E Online worth $30,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Global-E Online by 60.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,983,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,953 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global-E Online by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global-E Online by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after acquiring an additional 217,482 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,224,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,037,000 after purchasing an additional 217,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Global-E Online by 16.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,956,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,137,000 after purchasing an additional 270,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Stock Performance

GLBE traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,071. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $42.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, July 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

Global-E Online Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

