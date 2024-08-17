Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 26.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth $703,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 14.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,568,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,290,000 after buying an additional 324,304 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 28.0% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,863,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,696,000 after acquiring an additional 407,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $42.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $862.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

