GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.10

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$57.10 and last traded at C$56.78, with a volume of 60905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.1 %
GFL Environmental Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 8,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.91, for a total value of C$352,018.55. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GFL Environmental
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.