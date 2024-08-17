GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.10

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$57.10 and last traded at C$56.78, with a volume of 60905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.1 %

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$53.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18. The stock has a market cap of C$20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 8,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.91, for a total value of C$352,018.55. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.