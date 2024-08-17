GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Head to Head Comparison

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GeoPark and Antero Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 0 3 0 3.00 Antero Resources 0 7 6 1 2.57

GeoPark currently has a consensus price target of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 43.74%. Antero Resources has a consensus price target of $33.38, indicating a potential upside of 19.70%. Given GeoPark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Antero Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

68.2% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of GeoPark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Antero Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GeoPark and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark 15.51% 67.81% 11.65% Antero Resources 1.88% 0.45% 0.24%

Risk & Volatility

GeoPark has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 3.4, meaning that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GeoPark and Antero Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $741.59 million 0.68 $111.07 million $2.04 4.49 Antero Resources $4.15 billion 2.09 $242.92 million $0.20 139.45

Antero Resources has higher revenue and earnings than GeoPark. GeoPark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Antero Resources beats GeoPark on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoPark

(Get Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. As of December 31, 2023, the company had approximately 515,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and approximately 172,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. Its gathering and compression systems also comprise 631 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.