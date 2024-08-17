Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $278.91

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $278.91 and traded as low as $265.28. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $265.28, with a volume of 739 shares.
Genmab A/S Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.72 and a 200-day moving average of $278.83.
Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 30.74%.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
