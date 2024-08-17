Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Genesco Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSE GCO opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. Genesco has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.48 million, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.56. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
