Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

NYSE GCO opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. Genesco has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.48 million, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.56. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 4,977.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

