General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $170.75 and last traded at $168.99. Approximately 792,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,937,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

General Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $196,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 11.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in General Electric by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 20.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $331,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

