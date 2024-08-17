GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 139,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 86.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 645.2% during the second quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 64,520 shares during the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GENK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

GEN Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:GENK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 27,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.60 million, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 2.30. GEN Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $50.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GEN Restaurant Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

