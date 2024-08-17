GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 0.8%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.10. 1,529,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 23,745,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

GameStop Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 282.38 and a beta of -0.09.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,140 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,183 shares of company stock valued at $81,001. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter valued at $1,003,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 226.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 85,893 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter valued at $9,577,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in GameStop by 18.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter valued at $895,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

