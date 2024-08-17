Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.56

Shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and traded as low as $3.48. Galaxy Entertainment Group shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 337 shares traded.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91.
About Galaxy Entertainment Group
Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It operates through Gaming and Entertainment, and Construction Materials segments. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galaxy Entertainment Group
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What is Put Option Volume?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.