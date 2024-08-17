FY2025 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Reduced by Desjardins

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Orla Mining in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Orla Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Orla Mining from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Orla Mining Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -51.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 9.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Orla Mining by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 536.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,295,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Orla Mining by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.