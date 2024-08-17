FY2024 EPS Estimates for WisdomTree, Inc. Raised by Northland Capmk (NYSE:WT)

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WisdomTree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for WisdomTree’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

WisdomTree Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WT opened at $9.74 on Thursday. WisdomTree has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of WisdomTree by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in WisdomTree by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.